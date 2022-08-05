FO confirms safe return of Pakistani journo gone missing in Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Friday confirmed the safe return of Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, who had gone missing in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday.

"So glad that Anas Mallick is safely back in Kabul. Alhamdolillah," the Foreign Office said in a tweet following the earlier post of his disappearance.

Journalist Anas Mallick also confirmed his return via his twitter handle, saying "I am back".

The Foreign Office earlier said all possible efforts were being made to ascertain the whereabouts of Anas Mallick, and ensure his safety and early return.

"We at the Foreign Office are deeply concerned about the disappearance of Anas Mallick from Kabul yesterday," FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said.

The spokesperson said, "We are in touch with local authorities and Pakistan Embassy in Kabul for his early and safe return to Pakistan." Anas Mallick reportedly had gone missing on Thursday afternoon. As per his tweet of August 3, he was in the Afghan capital to cover the first anniversary of the fall of the Kabul.

Working as the Pakistan bureau chief of Wion news in Islamabad, Anas Mallick covers foreign affairs, Pak-Afghan matters, military and conflict.