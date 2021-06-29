UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Confirms Theft Of 1,000 Schengen Visa Stickers From Italian Embassy

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

FO confirms theft of 1,000 Schengen visa stickers from Italian embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared information with the relevant departments for an "appropriate action" on the theft of Schengen visa stickers from Italian embassy in Islamabad, the Foreign Office Spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

In response to questions by journalists, Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the theft of visa stickers was reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the foreign diplomatic mission, after which the information was immediately shared with the concerned departments.

"The information was immediately shared with the concerned authorities for taking appropriate action in this regard," he said.

According to reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on report of around 1,000 visa stickers stolen from the locker-room of Italian embassy in Islamabad this month.

The concerned departments have been requested to keep track of the visa stickers at all entry and exit points and report any seizure to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per available information, 750 stolen visa stickers have serial numbers from ITA041913251 to ITA041914000 and the 250 visa stickers have the numbers from ITA041915751 to ITA041916000.

Related Topics

Islamabad Foreign Office Interior Ministry Federal Investigation Agency Visa All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

35 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

36 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

2 hours ago

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FM’s Por ..

2 hours ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.