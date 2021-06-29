FO confirms theft of 1,000 Schengen visa stickers from Italian embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared information with the relevant departments for an "appropriate action" on the theft of Schengen visa stickers from Italian embassy in Islamabad, the Foreign Office Spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

In response to questions by journalists, Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the theft of visa stickers was reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the foreign diplomatic mission, after which the information was immediately shared with the concerned departments.

"The information was immediately shared with the concerned authorities for taking appropriate action in this regard," he said.

According to reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on report of around 1,000 visa stickers stolen from the locker-room of Italian embassy in Islamabad this month.

The concerned departments have been requested to keep track of the visa stickers at all entry and exit points and report any seizure to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per available information, 750 stolen visa stickers have serial numbers from ITA041913251 to ITA041914000 and the 250 visa stickers have the numbers from ITA041915751 to ITA041916000.