FO contradicts claim of cypher communication hidden from FM, PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson on Tuesday contradicted as "entirely baseless" a claim that the cypher communication received from Pakistan Embassy in Washington was hidden from the foreign minister or prime minister.

"Such a question simply does not arise," the spokesperson remarked.

He said the Foreign Office operated on professional basis and it would be detrimental to cast aspersions on its working.