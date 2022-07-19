FO Contradicts Claim Of Cypher Communication Hidden From FM, PM
Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 09:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson on Tuesday contradicted as "entirely baseless" a claim that the cypher communication received from Pakistan Embassy in Washington was hidden from the foreign minister or prime minister.
"Such a question simply does not arise," the spokesperson remarked.
He said the Foreign Office operated on professional basis and it would be detrimental to cast aspersions on its working.