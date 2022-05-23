FO did not issue any permit for animals' export: Islamabad High Court told

The Foreign Office on Monday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had not issued any license or permit to export rare species animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Monday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had not issued any license or permit to export rare species animals.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, asked as to how the Ministry of Climate Change could issue a permit despite ban on the export of rare species animals. At this, a ministry official informed the court that it had just issued only a no-objection certificate in that regard.

The CJ observed that both the Foreign Office and the Climate Change Ministry were denying of issuance of any permits, while the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) said that the FO had issued instructions to it in that regard.

He said the export of the animals was illegal. His court had already imposed ban on import and export of falcons. No permit or NOC could be issued to anyone in the future, he remarked.

The court extended its stay order against the export of rare species and adjourned the case till May 30.