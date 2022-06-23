UrduPoint.com

FO Directs CAA To Revitalize Functions Of Facilitation Desk At Quetta Airport

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman (FO), Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Thursday directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to revitalize the functions of One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) at Quetta Airport, immediately which was suspended during the corona pandemic.

He was chairing a high level meeting to review the progress of One Window Facilitation Desks established at all international airports of Pakistan.

The Director CAA assured that the OWFD would be revived in the shortest possible time. The Federal Ombudsman warned to issue show cause notice to the head of department in case of non-appearance of representatives of the department in the hearing proceedings.

The senior officers of all the departments including CAA, National Database Registration Authority, Overseas Pakistan Foundation, Airports Security Force, Pakistan International Airlines, Customs, Central Health Services, Bureau of Immigration, Federal Investigation Agency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Anti Narcotics Force attended the meeting.

He said that more than 09 million Overseas Pakistanis are making great contributions by helping their families back home and also taking part in the socio-economic uplift of the country by remitting around 30 billion Dollars annually to the country.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue directions to all Pakistan Foreign Missions abroad for giving priority in the resolution of grievances of Overseas Pakistanis and the Ambassadors should fix one day for Open Court hearings in a month.

The Ombudsman further directed all the heads of departments to constitute monitoring teams to randomly check the functioning of OWFDs.

He said that although he has the powers of a Judge of the Supreme Court and he believes to decide all cases amicably but those who ignore our directions, we may take stern action against them.

He said that no slackness will be accepted in the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis.

He also said to send regular monthly reports in the matter to the Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

