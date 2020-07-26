UrduPoint.com
FO Dismisses Klaxon Story As Politically Motivated, Fake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

FO dismisses Klaxon story as politically motivated, fake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson Sunday trashed a news story appearing in 'Klaxon', an Australian news website, about China's Wuhan Laboratory conducting alleged covert operations in Pakistan as 'a politically motivated and fake story, composed of distortion of facts and fabrications that quote anonymous sources'.

In response to a media question about the Klaxon story, the spokesperson in a press release said that there was nothing secret about the Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) Laboratory of Pakistan referred to in the report.

"Pakistan has been sharing information about the facility with the States Parties to the Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention (BTWC) in its submission of Confidence Building Measures.

The facility is meant for diagnostic and protective system improvement by Research and Development (R&D) on emerging health threats, surveillance and disease outbreak investigation," it added.

The press release further said Pakistan strictly abides by its BTWC obligations and has been one of the most vocal supporters for a strong verification mechanism to ensure full compliance by the states parties to the convention.

"The attempt to cast aspersions about the facility is particularly absurd against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for better preparedness in the areas of disease surveillance and control and international collaborations in that regard, consistent with Article X of BTWC," the spokesperson maintained.

Pakistan Foreign Office China Wuhan Sunday Media

