FO expresses apprehensions over Middle East incident

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) The Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ayesha Farooqi has said that Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region.

The foreign office's spokesman said that the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to."It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force.

All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law", the spokesperson added .