UrduPoint.com

FO Expresses Concern Over Indian Sponsored Terrorism Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 08, 2022 | 04:07 PM

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says there have been undeniable proofs of India's direct involvement in the state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and the global community should take notice of India's approach of pointing fingers at others.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2022) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has expressed concerns over state sponsored terrorism, emanating from India to destabilize Pakistan.

Responding to a question at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, she urged the international community to take notice of this reality.

Replying to a question regarding allegations by some foreign countries about presence of terrorist outfits in Pakistan, the Spokesperson said we completely reject such accusations. She said Pakistan is the country that has suffered enormously from terrorism for the last several years. She said the instability in Afghanistan and in our region has created a situation, where many people of Pakistan, including personnel of security agencies, have lost their lives. She said Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. She said there have been undeniable proofs of India's direct involvement in the state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and the global community should take notice of India's approach of pointing fingers at others.

Answering another question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned the atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said India is continuing with repression of Kashmiris without any consideration of international human rights laws and norms. She called upon the international community and human rights organizations to pay attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK.

Regarding import of gas and oil from Russia, the Spokesperson said we are in touch with Moscow to import crude oil from Russia. She said Prime Minister's Special Assistant Musadik Malik recently paid a special visit to Russia to discuss matters related to the import of gas and oil from Russia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Import Moscow Russia Oil Visit Jammu Gas From

Recent Stories

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 minutes ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

5 minutes ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

7 minutes ago
 Joint OIC- EU technical workshop on “Gender Bas ..

Joint OIC- EU technical workshop on “Gender Based Violence” (GBV)

7 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of the F ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom ..

8 minutes ago
 TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Ma ..

TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Market with the Launch of its Fl ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.