FO expresses disappointment over European parliament on Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari says at a time of rising Islamophobia and populism, the international community must exhibit a common resolve to fight xenophobia, intolerance, and incitement to violence based on religion or belief and work together to strengthen peaceful co-existence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) The Foreign Office has expressed disappointment over the European Parliament’s resolution on Pakistan.

The Foreign Office has said that European body lacks the contextual understanding of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that “unwarranted commentary” by the lawmaking body of the regional bloc about Pakistan’s judicial system and domestic laws was matter of great disappointment.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan is a “parliamentary democracy with a vibrant society, free media, and independent judiciary”.

“Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination,” said Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari.

“We are proud of our minorities who enjoy equal rights and complete projection of fundamental freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution,” said the FO, adding that the judicial and administrative mechanisms and remedies are in place in the country to help guard any individual “against any human rights violations.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan played an active role in promoting freedom of religion or belief, tolerance, and inter-faith harmony. At a time of rising Islamophobia and populism, the international community must exhibit a common resolve to fight xenophobia, intolerance, and incitement to violence based on religion or belief and work together to strengthen peaceful co-existence.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reminded that Pakistan and the regional bloc had multiple mechanisms to discuss “entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including a dedicated Dialogue on Democracy, Rule of Law, Governance and Human Rights.

He said that Pakistan “would continue to remain positively engaged with the EU on all issues of mutual interest”.

The Foreign Office’ response came after the European Parliament adopted a resolution against Pakistan to put its GSP Plus (GSP+) status, citing an increase in laws that it seemed as discriminatory towards minorities and fundamental rights.

The resolution was presented by Renew Europe, a liberal, pro-European political group of the European Parliament. It was adopted with a majority of 681 votes against six.

The resolution said that Pakistan violated the conditions of its Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus status.

The GSP+ is a special component of the GSP scheme that provides additional trade incentives to developing countries already benefitting from GSP.

The GSP+ status granted to Pakistan requires the country to demonstrate progress on the implementation of 27 international core conventions. This condition constitutes strong leverage for the European Union in terms of monitoring any direct advocacy with Pakistan, said the European Commission.