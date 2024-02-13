FO expresses grief over loss of lives in Philippines

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the devastation, caused by a landslide in the Southern Philippines which took multiple lives.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Philippines and families of the deceased,” the Ministry of Foreign Office posted on its official X account.

It further said that it was another grim reminder of the ravages caused by climate change and the need for collective action to overcome it.

The foreign media, quoting officials in the Philippines, said that the death toll from the landslide has risen to 68 so far.

The landslide had hit the mountainous Masara village on Mindanao island.