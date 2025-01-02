- Home
FO Expresses Serious Concerns Over Indian Extra Territorial, Extra Judicial Killings Inside Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:16 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says India's network of extra territorial killings and abductions are now global and other countries are also concerned about India's extra territorial activities
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) Pakistan Foreign Office expressed serious concerns over Indian extra territorial and extra judicial killings inside Pakistan.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this is not just limited to Pakistan.
She made these remarks while addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday (today).
India's network of extra territorial killings and abductions are now global and other countries are also concerned about India's extra territorial activities.
The spokesperson said Pakistan desires friendly relations with all its neighbours including Afghanistan.
She said Pakistan has a robust mechanism of dialogue with Afghanistan and it will like to continue dialogue with the neighbouring country on all aspects of bilateral relations including the issues related to security and border management. She said Pakistan is fully capable of defending its national security and sovereignty against any internal or external threat.
Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Gwadar port, developed with the support of China, is for the development of Pakistan. She categorically stated Pakistan has no designs whatsoever to offer military bases to any foreign government or entity.
