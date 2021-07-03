UrduPoint.com
FO Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Seven Canadian-Pakistanis In Alberta

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:16 PM

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-Pakistanis in Alberta

The victims have been identified as a man and a woman in their late 30s, a 35-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2021) Foreign Office on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over tragic death of seven ‎Canadian-Pakistanis including four children due to a house fire in Alberta, Canada.‎

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that their thoughts ‎and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragic incident. We also pray for the quick ‎and full recovery of the injured.‎

The Spokesperson said our Consulate General in Vancouver is in contact with the relevant ‎Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts, and with the bereaved family to offer all possible ‎assistance.‎

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said as per the relevant Canadian authorities, the cause of the fire was still ‎unknown. However, preliminary investigations indicated that it was not that of criminal in nature.

According to local media reports, seven members of two Pakistani families were killed, including four young children, when a fire ripped through a home in Chestermere, Alberta. Five other people were able to escape.

The incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday when neighbors reported hearing a loud bang at a home in the 300 block of Oakmere Close in Chestermere, just east of Calgary. The back of the home was completely destroyed in the fire.

“Two related family units were in the home at the time of the fire,” Alberta RCMP said in a statement. “One adult male and four children were able to escape the fire; tragically, seven other occupants were unable to. ”

The victims were identified as a man and a woman in their late 30s, a 35-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy.

