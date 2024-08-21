FO Extends Condolences For Pakistani Pilgrims’ Deaths In Iran
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2024 | 03:12 PM
Ministry of Foreign Affairs activates its Crisis Management Unit to provide support to these efforts and facilitate the repatriation of the dead bodies.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) Foreign Office has expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of Pakistani pilgrims who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the Yazd city of Iran.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement said, that at the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, the Consul of Pakistan in Zahidan has been tasked with the responsibility of reaching the site of the accident and ascertain the situation on ground.
They will also coordinate with local authorities to provide medical relief to the injured and arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan, most of whom are residents of the Sindh province.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to provide support to these efforts and facilitate the repatriation of the dead bodies.
Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran and Consul in Zahidan are in contact with the Iranian authorities to expedite the recovery and repatriation of the dead bodies and facilitate medical treatment of the injured.
