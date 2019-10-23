FO has tightened the nose of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad'

The new unannounced toughest policy of the protocol wing of the foreign office (FO) has tightened the noose of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad, sources said on Wednesday

The protocol wing has almost withdrawn its diplomatic Tax exemptions.

The Foreign missions in Islamabad have been planning to meet the prime minister of Pakistan to launch the protest in this regard, the sources said.According to the details, in the recent quarter, no food quotas have been approved for dozens of the missions in Islamabad.

Only the British High Commission (BHC) and the Canadian High Commission (CHC) have got approval from the FO for food exemptions. On the other hand, the protocol wing has rejected the food quota of the mission of Jordan, Turkey, Maldives, Iraq, Palestine, Nigeria, Kenya, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates etc.And many of the missions could not have the liquor quota approval including Poland, Holy See, European Union and the United Arab Emirates due to a sort of work-to-rule method applied by Protocol Section, in many cases with slight understandable discrepancies.

The FO sources said that these measures are being taken when few foreign missions have imported and misused the privilege under Vienna Convention.The tax exemption privileges for foreign diplomats, consular officers, and the staff members are generally based on two international treaties: The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.Since all such services and privileges are based on the principle of reciprocity, that means no privileges are granted to a foreign official unless other embassy and consular personnel receive the equivalent privileges in that country.It is to mention that foreign office has decreased the liquor quota of the diplomats to its lowest earlier in 2006 and now planning to ban food quota.