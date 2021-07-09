UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Holds Book Launching Event Under FM's Public Diplomacy Initiative

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

FO holds book launching event under FM's public diplomacy initiative

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Coke Studio on Thursday held a book launch of a coffee-table book entitled "Beyond the Wave' Transcending Boundaries."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Coke Studio on Thursday held a book launch of a coffee-table book entitled "Beyond the Wave' Transcending Boundaries." The launch event, held in the Foreign Office (FO), was in line with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi's Public Diplomacy Initiative.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, ministers, and parliamentarians among a diversity of others, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The event included a presentation and panel discussion on the history of Coke Studio and its socio-cultural impact featuring Coke Studio Producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan and journalist Fifi Haroon.

The evening was headlined by Qawalli maestros Farid Ayaz and Abu Muhammad for a signature Coke Studio performance.

In his keynote address, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke about the importance of cultural diplomacy and the powerful impact it has on shaping global narratives and perceptions.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' collaboration with Coke Studio was aimed at sharing the spirit of Pakistan's true image of unity and vibrancy with the world.

Fahad Ashraf, Vice President and General Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan region at the Coca-Cola Export Corporation also addressed the event and shared that Coke Studio has been premised on promoting Pakistan's heritage, culture, diversity and talent across the world and highlighted how this collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in line with this ethos and spirit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' collaboration with Coke Studio has been launched under the Ministry's thought leadership platform Vision FO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Foreign Office Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Govt most keen to economically empower South Punja ..

2 minutes ago

EU will 'never accept' two states on Cyprus: Von d ..

2 minutes ago

Milan snap up Tonali

2 minutes ago

'Heartbreaking' Olympic fan ban in Tokyo as virus ..

7 minutes ago

NA Speaker asks Ministry to discuss proposal regar ..

7 minutes ago

CS for gearing up vaccine drive; more than 9.7 mil ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.