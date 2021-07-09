The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Coke Studio on Thursday held a book launch of a coffee-table book entitled "Beyond the Wave' Transcending Boundaries."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Coke Studio on Thursday held a book launch of a coffee-table book entitled "Beyond the Wave' Transcending Boundaries." The launch event, held in the Foreign Office (FO), was in line with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi's Public Diplomacy Initiative.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, ministers, and parliamentarians among a diversity of others, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The event included a presentation and panel discussion on the history of Coke Studio and its socio-cultural impact featuring Coke Studio Producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan and journalist Fifi Haroon.

The evening was headlined by Qawalli maestros Farid Ayaz and Abu Muhammad for a signature Coke Studio performance.

In his keynote address, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke about the importance of cultural diplomacy and the powerful impact it has on shaping global narratives and perceptions.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' collaboration with Coke Studio was aimed at sharing the spirit of Pakistan's true image of unity and vibrancy with the world.

Fahad Ashraf, Vice President and General Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan region at the Coca-Cola Export Corporation also addressed the event and shared that Coke Studio has been premised on promoting Pakistan's heritage, culture, diversity and talent across the world and highlighted how this collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in line with this ethos and spirit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' collaboration with Coke Studio has been launched under the Ministry's thought leadership platform Vision FO.