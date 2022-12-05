UrduPoint.com

FO Hopes Attack On Pak Head Mission, Kabul To Be Thoroughly Probed

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Monday said that they remained in active contact with the Afghan authorities on the matter of a terrorist attack on Pakistan's Head of Mission in Kabul and expressed the confidence that it would be fully investigated and the perpetrators and their abettors would be brought to account.

Responding to media queries regarding remarks reportedly made by Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a press release, said that it was an ongoing investigation and they were closely following it.

"Pakistan remains resolute in our commitment to fight the scourge of terrorism," she further added.

According to media reports, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, on his Twitter handle, claimed that Taliban authorities had arrested a foreign operative of the Islamic State terrorist group for allegedly carrying out last week's assassination attempt on Pakistan's top diplomat in Kabul.

