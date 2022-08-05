FO in touch with authorities in Kabul for recovery of missing Pakistan journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Friday said all possible efforts were being made to ascertain the whereabouts of Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, and to ensure his safety and early return.

"We at the Foreign Office are deeply concerned about the disappearance of Anas Mallick" from Kabul yesterday, FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said.

The spokesperson said, "We are in touch with local authorities and Pakistan Embassy in Kabul for his early and safe return to Pakistan.".

Anas Mallick reportedly went missing on Thursday afternoon. As per his tweet of August 3, he was in the Afghan capital to cover the first anniversary of the fall of the Kabul.

Working as the Pakistan bureau chief of Wion news in Islamabad, Anas Mallick covers foreign affairs, Pak-Afghan matters, military and conflict.