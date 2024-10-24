FO issues travel advisory for Iraq

In view of the developments in the region, the Foreign Office has asked the Pakistani nationals to exercise extreme caution while traveling to Iraq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In view of the developments in the region, the Foreign Office has asked the Pakistani nationals to exercise extreme caution while traveling to Iraq.

"Pakistani nationals planning to travel to Iraq are advised to exercise extreme caution until the situation stabilizes and airline operations return to normal," the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release issued on Thursday.

It added that for further information and facilitation, Pakistan Embassy in Baghdad could be contacted at the following contact numbers: +964-783 495 0311, +964- 772 997 7773.