FO issues travel advisory for Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Foreign Office on Wednesday advised the Pakistani nationals to exercise extreme caution and avoid traveling to Lebanon in the wake of Israeli attacks.

Similarly, the Pakistanis "presently residing in Lebanon are advised to travel out through commercial flights which are still available," the FO Spokesperson said in a statement.

Those Pakistanis, who could not leave Lebanon owing to some specific reasons, should exercise extreme caution and relocate to safe areas, he added.

"They are also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan, Beirut. Contact the Embassy at +961-81669488 or +961-81815104 (Cell/WhatsApp) or via email at [email protected]," the spokesperson added.