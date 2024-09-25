FO Issues Travel Advisory For Lebanon
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Foreign Office on Wednesday advised the Pakistani nationals to exercise extreme caution and avoid traveling to Lebanon in the wake of Israeli attacks.
Similarly, the Pakistanis "presently residing in Lebanon are advised to travel out through commercial flights which are still available," the FO Spokesperson said in a statement.
Those Pakistanis, who could not leave Lebanon owing to some specific reasons, should exercise extreme caution and relocate to safe areas, he added.
"They are also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan, Beirut. Contact the Embassy at +961-81669488 or +961-81815104 (Cell/WhatsApp) or via email at [email protected]," the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat bids farewell to ADC Reena Suhrawardy2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of corruption reference against Parvez Elahi, others till Oct 212 minutes ago
-
CS expresses concern over recent polio case12 minutes ago
-
MD PTV visits Karachi centre12 minutes ago
-
3 illegal LPG shops sealed in Hyderabad21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Italy commit to forge closer ties through Parliamentary Friendship Groups22 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two injured on GT road in Wah22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 17 criminals; Recover valuables, drugs, and illegal weapons22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youths very rich in talent: Governor Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Over 34,000 tickets issued to traffic rules violators42 minutes ago
-
National Symposium on Today's Challenges and Responsibilities of Youth held at GCWUS51 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to accused in explosive materials case52 minutes ago