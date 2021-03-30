UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Prays IHC To Dismiss Case Of Veena Malik's Ex-husband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

FO prays IHC to dismiss case of Veena Malik's ex-husband

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office on Tuesday submitted its comments against the petition of Veena Malik's ex-husband Asad Khattak regarding shifting of their children to Pakistan from Dubai and prayed the court to dismissed the case.

The foreign office adopted the stance in its reply that Asad Khattak had hid facts in the case and attached controversial material with his petition. It further said that Veena Malik had submitted copy of National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) of her children to Pakistan High Commission in Dubai. She also provided the copy of certificate regarding the guardianship of children issued by Rawalpindi court.

The reply further said that the passports were issued to the children under the Pakistani laws, adding that children were issued emergency travel documents after submission of passports.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, directed to share the copy of foreign office's comments to petitioner Asad Khattak and adjourned hearing of the case till April 20.

It may be mentioned here that Asad Khattak had stated in his plea that Pakistan High Commission had assisted Veena Malik to shift his children to Pakistan despite the Dubai court had restricted their travel.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Foreign Office Dubai Rawalpindi Veena Malik April May From Share Court

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

7 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

7 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

22 minutes ago

Tourist police for capital on the cards : Sh Rashi ..

15 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks provinces to ensure implementation ..

15 minutes ago

Five shops sealed for violating corona SOPs

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.