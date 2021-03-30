(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office on Tuesday submitted its comments against the petition of Veena Malik's ex-husband Asad Khattak regarding shifting of their children to Pakistan from Dubai and prayed the court to dismissed the case.

The foreign office adopted the stance in its reply that Asad Khattak had hid facts in the case and attached controversial material with his petition. It further said that Veena Malik had submitted copy of National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) of her children to Pakistan High Commission in Dubai. She also provided the copy of certificate regarding the guardianship of children issued by Rawalpindi court.

The reply further said that the passports were issued to the children under the Pakistani laws, adding that children were issued emergency travel documents after submission of passports.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, directed to share the copy of foreign office's comments to petitioner Asad Khattak and adjourned hearing of the case till April 20.

It may be mentioned here that Asad Khattak had stated in his plea that Pakistan High Commission had assisted Veena Malik to shift his children to Pakistan despite the Dubai court had restricted their travel.