FO Rebuts Reports Of 'disavowing' Tariq Fatemi's U.S. Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

FO rebuts reports of 'disavowing' Tariq Fatemi's U.S. trip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Thursday termed 'factually incorrect and misleading' a new item stating that the FO had 'disavowed' the visit of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi to Washington.

"The media story about SAPM Tariq Fatemi's visit to Washington is factually incorrect and misleading," Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in response to a question.

The spokesperson said during the SAPM's private visit to Washington D.C., his meetings were facilitated by the Pakistan Embassy there.

"Officials of the embassy also participated in the meetings. There was, therefore, no question of 'disavowing' it," he said.

The spokesperson said he had never stated that the "Foreign Office did not play any role in his meeting with US officials.Misleading reports and speculation are unhelpful and must be avoided."

