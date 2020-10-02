UrduPoint.com
FO Refutes "speculative, Irresponsible" Reports Of Pak Army Fighting In Azerbaijan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:02 PM

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday rejected the media reports claiming Pakistan army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh, terming these as "speculative, baseless and irresponsible"

The FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan was deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijan is reprehensible and most unfortunate," he said.

The FO Spokesperson said the situation could "compromise peace and security of the entire region", stressing that Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation.

He said Pakistan supported Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh, in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions.�\932

