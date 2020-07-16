FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on HR crisis in IOJ&K

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMBAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) Pakistan provided second consular access to Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav at New Delhi's request today (Thursday).

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said first consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 was earlier provided by Pakistan on second September last year.

She said the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav were also allowed to meet him on 25 December 2017.

Aisha Farooqui said two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav.

The spokesperson said that Commander Jadhav is in Pakistan's custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on 3 March 2016.

She said during investigation, Commander Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives.

Aisha Farooqui said Commander Jadhav also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

She said Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice’s judgment of 17 July last year.

The spokesperson expressed the hope that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgement.

Aisha Farooqui reiterated for enhanced international monitoring and continued UN reporting on the human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedoms of Kashmiris.

In her media briefing in Islamabad today (Thursday), she said the people of occupied Kashmir has been under illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.

The Spokesperson said UN human rights machinery in recent months has highlighted India's non-compliance with its international human rights obligations.

She said nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India's consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in Occupied Kashmir.