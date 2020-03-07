UrduPoint.com
FO Rejects Indian Claims About Item Seized, Inspected On Pakistan-bound Vessel

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

Pakistan on Saturday contradicted the Indian claims about an item, seized and inspected by their authorities on the Pakistan bound commercial vessel, saying it was an industrial equipment with no military dimension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday contradicted the Indian claims about an item, seized and inspected by their authorities on the Pakistan bound commercial vessel, saying it was an industrial equipment with no military dimension.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan had noted the reports about inspection and seizure by the Indian authorities of an item from a Pakistan bound commercial vessel.

In this regard, the Foreign Office had also been approached by the private company in Pakistan which had imported the item under question.

"The item under question is a heat treatment furnace casing system which has several industrial applications. It is not listed in any international export control list. Contrary to what is being claimed, the item was correctly declared in the relevant documentation and there was no attempt to hide or conceal any information," the spokesperson remarked.

She explained that the claims regarding the possible military dimension of the held item were factually incorrect as similar furnaces were being used in several industries in Pakistan and the world over.

