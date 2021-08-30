FO  rejects Indian Defence Minister Rajnath’s terrorism-related allegations

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD:

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said Pakistan had shared incontrovertible evidence with international community about India‘s state sponsorship of terrorism and subversion against Pakistan.

He said India uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This year alone, India has been involved in terrorist attacks in Johar Town, Lahore and against Chinese and Pakistani workers at Dasu.

The spokesperson said the ruling BJP-RSS combine has a clear anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda. They target Pakistan with false propaganda campaigns for both ideological reasons and political expediency.