UrduPoint.com

FO Rejects 'Indian Disinformation Campaign' Over Masood Khan's Appointment As Envoy To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

FO rejects 'Indian disinformation campaign' over Masood Khan's appointment as envoy to US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson on Tuesday said India was using fake news to run a "wider disinformation campaign" against Pakistan, including over the appointment of Sardar Masood as envoy to the United States.

Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stated this in response to a question regarding the reports carried by Indian media on the appointment of Sardar Masood as ambassador to the US.

"This is a part of the wider Indian disinformation campaign to malign Pakistan and those who represent Pakistan, by using fake news to make scandalous claims and baseless allegations," he said.

The FO spokesperson said that Ambassador Masood Khan was a highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy.

"His agreement is being processed in the US system," he said, regarding reports about delay in his approval by the US administration.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United States Sardar Masood Khan Media Agreement

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with Allied Bank Limited a ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

2 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

11 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

11 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>