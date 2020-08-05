UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Rejects Indian MEA's Statement On Pakistan's Political Map

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

FO rejects Indian MEA's statement on Pakistan's political map

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office on Tuesday categorically rejected Indian Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement on the political map of Pakistan by saying through sophistry and obfuscation, India could not create a smokescreen for its illegal and unacceptable actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including those taken since August 5, 2019.

"It is preposterous for a country that is compulsively expansionist, and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others," the Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

India had been in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir since 1947 and had continuously violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions for decades.

Despite its brutal suppression of Kashmiris for over 72 years, India had been unable to force them into submission, it added.

"Pakistan's position remains clear and unambiguous. The solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in the realization of the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations," it said.

The government, leadership and people of Pakistan remained firmly committed to the solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

"The political map issued by Pakistan emphatically reaffirms this abiding commitment," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Jammu August 2019 Government

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.