FO Rejects Irresponsible Remarks Of Indian Authorities Implicating Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2023 | 06:01 PM

FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authorities implicating Pakistan

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says we believe that recent Indian comments in this regard are unwarranted and have no basis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 20023) Pakistan has rejected any insinuation that links Islamabad with terrorism anywhere including by Indian authorities.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we believe that recent Indian comments in this regard are unwarranted and have no basis.

Replying to a question about Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Spokesperson said he was found involve in terrorist activities in Pakistan and his arrest and presence here is a testimony of India's strong and repeated involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

She said Pakistan wishes to have peace in the region and with all our neighbours including India. We also expect India to take steps to create an environment which facilitates dialogue between Pakistan and India on all disputes including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the upcoming SCO Foreign Ministers Conference in India, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has always been committed to regional cooperation and we will also play a role in strengthening and success of the SCO.

She said any negative statements and development cannot dissuade Pakistan from playing its part in the organization of which Pakistan is also an equal member.

About evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Sudan, the Spokesperson said so far we have evacuated 847 Pakistanis from Khartoum to Port Sudan and some of them have already been transported to Jeddah while others are being moved to Jeddah on ferries operated by the Saudi Government.

She said we are engaged with friendly countries in the region and especially grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for facilitating this process by providing transport by ferry from Port Sudan to Jeddah and also hosting Pakistani nationals until their repatriation to Pakistan.

