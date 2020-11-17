UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Rejects Media Reports As Fabrication Regarding Pressure On Pakistan To Recognize Israel

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:47 PM

FO rejects media reports as fabrication regarding pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says the Prime Minister's remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan's position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday rejected media reports as fabrication regarding pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel.

In a statement, he responded to queries about reports in certain section of the media claiming that the Prime Minister said Pakistan was under US pressure to recognize Israel.

The Spokesperson said the Prime Minister had clearly articulated Pakistan's position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognize Israel.

He said the Prime Minister had stressed that Pakistan's policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam's vision.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Prime Minister's remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan's position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation.

He said for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Israel Palestine Media OIC

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO highlights investment and partnership op ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Kho ..

21 minutes ago

Thai police fire water cannon, tear gas at latest ..

6 minutes ago

Israeli Military Finds Explosive Devices in Disput ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Presents New Initiative on ..

10 minutes ago

S. Korean Vice Foreign Minister Urges Devising Roa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.