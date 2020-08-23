FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanctions under UN lists

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday clarified that the ministry had issued two consolidated statutory orders (SROs) on August 18, reflecting the current status of the UN, Taliban, Islamic State in Iraq and Levant (ISIL-Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday clarified that the ministry had issued two consolidated statutory orders (SROs) on August 18, reflecting the current status of the UN, Taliban, Islamic State in Iraq and Levant (ISIL-Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions list.

These lists contain Names of individuals and entities designated under the two sanction regimes established pursuant to the UN Security Council resolutions.

"The consolidated SROs are issued periodically as a routine matter. Similar SROs have been issued, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the past, as per statutory requirements and to meet our international obligations. Last such SROs were issued in 2019," it added.

According to spokesperson, the SROs reflected information contained in the list entry of UN designated individuals/entities.

"The reports in certain sections of the media about Pakistan imposing any new sanctions measures, through these SROs, are not factual. Similarly, the assertions made by some sections of the Indian media, as to Pakistan admitting to the presence of certain listed individuals on its territory, based on the information contained in the SRO, is baseless and misleading," it was added.

The spokesperson further said that it was once again reiterated that the information contained in the SRO is reproduced as per the details in the list entry of the individuals/entities designated under the two sanctions regime, which was publicly available, and contained names of individuals, who despite their confirmed deceased status still continued to be on the sanctions list.