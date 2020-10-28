UrduPoint.com
FO Rejects Pakistan Specific Reference In India-US Joint Statement As Misleading

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:19 PM

The Foreign Office Wednesday rejected Pakistan-specific reference in the joint statement issued by India and the United States after their '2+2 Ministerial Dialogue', as unwarranted and misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office Wednesday rejected Pakistan-specific reference in the joint statement issued by India and the United States after their '2+2 Ministerial Dialogue', as unwarranted and misleading.

The Foreign Office spokesperson responding to media queries regarding reference to Pakistan in the joint statement issued by India and the US in New Delhi on October 27, said,"We take strong exception to Pakistan-related assertions made in the selective and one-sided Joint Statement, devoid of meeting the 'objectivity criteria'." Failing to take cognizance of the grave humanitarian and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), further aggravated by India's unilateral and illegal measures of 5 August 2019, was tantamount to abdication of international responsibility, the spokesperson added.

"Gratuitous and self-serving references in joint statements cannot mask the fact that it is India that continues to be the nerve center of state-terrorism in the region including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, besides being a safe haven for the perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims and Islamophobia," he said.

By seeking to project itself as 'victim' of terrorism, the spokesperson said India could not divert attention from the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces and the resulting humanitarian crisis in the IIOJK.

"The international community recognizes Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices and success in the fight against terrorism. As a country that has suffered the most from cross-border terrorism, Pakistan would continue to contribute constructively to regional and global efforts to promote peace and stability in the region," he added.

The spokesperson said it was important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in the South Asia and "refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities".

