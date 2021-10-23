UrduPoint.com

FO Rejects Reports Of Agreement Regarding Use Of Pakistan's Airspace By US

Sat 23rd October 2021 | 03:24 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar says that there is no such understanding in place between Pakistan and the United States.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-2021) Foreign Office has rejected reports of an agreement regarding the use of Pakistan's airspace by the US to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

Responding to the queries of the media persons, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar categorically stated that no such understanding is in place.

He, however, said Pakistan and the United States have longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter terrorism and the two sides remain engaged in regular consultations.

The reports had claimed earlier that the US was near to a formalised agreement with Pakistan that allows it to use Pakistan’s airspace to launch military and intelligence operations against Afghanistan, said a report by CNN Saturday.

The report, citing three sources familiar with the details of a classified briefing held by US President Joe Biden with members of Congress, said Pakistan had expressed the desire to sign an MoU with the US government over the matter.

Islamabad, in exchange, wanted assistance with its own counterterrorism efforts and help in managing the relationship with India, said a source.

However, nothing is final yet as talks between the two countries are still going on and the terms of the agreement can change, the reports added.

