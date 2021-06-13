UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Rejects Reports Of Dispatching Pakistani Mangoes To Any Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

FO rejects reports of dispatching Pakistani mangoes to any country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Sunday rejected as "factually incorrect and misleading" some media reports regarding dispatch of Pakistani mangoes as gift to foreign dignitaries.

"We have seen media reports regarding dispatch of Pakistani mangoes last week as gift to some foreign dignitaries. We reject these reports as factually incorrect and misleading," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said a section of the Indian media had carried wrong and irresponsible reports.

He said that every year, the President of Pakistan sent high-quality mangoes as gift to selected countries as part of goodwill, and to promote trade diplomacy efforts.

Consequently, the mango exports increased to $104 million in 2019-20 from $78 million the previous year, he explained.

The spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared a list of countries keeping in view quarantine regulations, sanitary and phytosanitary requirements as well as availability of flights. Since last year, COVID-19 related stipulations were also part of the consideration.

"For the current year, the process is still in the planning stage. As such, there is no question of dispatch of mangoes to any country," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India President Of Pakistan Foreign Office Exports Mango Sunday Media From Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

4 minutes ago

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

49 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

2 hours ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

2 hours ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.