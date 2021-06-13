FO rejects reports of dispatching Pakistani mangoes to any country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Sunday rejected as "factually incorrect and misleading" some media reports regarding dispatch of Pakistani mangoes as gift to foreign dignitaries.

"We have seen media reports regarding dispatch of Pakistani mangoes last week as gift to some foreign dignitaries. We reject these reports as factually incorrect and misleading," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said a section of the Indian media had carried wrong and irresponsible reports.

He said that every year, the President of Pakistan sent high-quality mangoes as gift to selected countries as part of goodwill, and to promote trade diplomacy efforts.

Consequently, the mango exports increased to $104 million in 2019-20 from $78 million the previous year, he explained.

The spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared a list of countries keeping in view quarantine regulations, sanitary and phytosanitary requirements as well as availability of flights. Since last year, COVID-19 related stipulations were also part of the consideration.

"For the current year, the process is still in the planning stage. As such, there is no question of dispatch of mangoes to any country," he added.