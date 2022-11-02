(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Foreign Office says that Senator Igor Morozov's statement that Pakistan and Ukraine held discussion on technologies for nuclear weapons is baseless.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has rejected the statement made by Russian Senator Igor Morozov regarding Pakistan-Ukraine discussion on technologies for nuclear weapons, as “unfounded and baseless.”

The spokesperson said we are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement, which is without any rationale and “entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations.

He said Pakistan is seeking clarification on the statement from Russia.

Russian Senator Igor Morozov who is also Russia's Federation Council or senate's defence committee member, said that Ukraine and Pakistan have discussed nuclear weapons technology.

"Ukrainian scientists travelled to Pakistan and met with Pakistan delegation to discuss nuclear weapons technologies," Morozov claimed at a recent news conference, "Nuclear Provocations in Ukraine: Who Needs It?" organised by Russia's leading media outlet, Russia Today.