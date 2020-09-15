UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Rejects Unwarranted References To Pakistan In Joint Statement Of U.S–India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group Dialogue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:58 PM

FO rejects unwarranted references to Pakistan in Joint Statement of U.S–India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group Dialogue

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement had been conveyed to the U.S. side

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15, 2020) Pakistan strongly rejected the unwarranted references to Pakistan in the Joint Statement of U.S-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement had been conveyed to the U.S. side.

He said it is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.

The Spokesperson said the international community is well-aware that Pakistan is a country most affected by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India.

The international community also recognizes Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

He said Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India - including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in IIOJK, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region.

The international community must urge India to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Threatened From Asia

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 90,660

11 seconds ago

UAE joins world to protect Ozone layer

16 seconds ago

Emirates offers year-long benefit to students and ..

4 minutes ago

UAE’s adoption of drones in agriculture makes it ..

7 minutes ago

SEC approves list of housing grants beneficiaries

15 minutes ago

Punjab Bait-ul-Mall signs agreement to provide whe ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.