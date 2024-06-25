Open Menu

FO Resolves 50 Complaints Against Federal Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM

FO resolves 50 complaints against federal departments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Mahmood Javed Bhatti, the Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, on Tuesday conducted hearing of complaints of people against federal departments in Burewala and disposed of 50 of them with direction to departments to resolve their problems within specified time.

The complainants were extended relief worth Rs 1 million and departments have been directed to send compliance report, says an official release.

A number of citizens filed complaints against various departments which the FO regional advisor heard in detail and issued appropriate orders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the office of federal ombudsman was a forum of extending speedy justice to people on their complaints against federal departments. He said, people can file their complaints on a plain paper and send to the FO office. Moreover, they can also send complaint as SMS to '1055', via email, WhatsApp or Instagram.

