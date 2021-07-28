UrduPoint.com
FO Rubbishes ANI's Fabricated Report Over GSP+ Status

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Tuesday strongly rebutted a concocted news item of Asian News International (ANI), an Indian news outlet, about withdrawal of GSP+ status to Pakistan, terming it as 'fabricated and a continuation of the India's malicious propaganda against Pakistan'.

Responding to media queries regarding a report by an ANI, an Indian based news agency, the spokesperson in a statement said that currently, the European Parliament was on summer recess till autumn and there had been no discussion on Pakistan since April 2021.

The spokesperson said India's malicious smear campaign against Pakistan was well-known and independent organizations including EU DisinfoLab had established India's credentials as purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally.

Even after India's disinformation campaign being unearthed globally, the spokesperson said, Indian state and obliging Indian media remained busy in concocting baseless stories against Pakistan.

"The recent rumours are yet another demonstration of India's nefarious designs," it was added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan and the European Union (EU) maintained close high-level engagement through multiple dialogue mechanisms, and Pakistan remained committed for full implementation of the 27 International Conventions related to the GSP Plus.

"Pakistan has successfully completed three biennial reviews of GSP Plus and the fourth biennial review is currently underway," the spokesperson added.

