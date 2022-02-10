UrduPoint.com

FO Rubbishes Indian MEA's Claim Of Kashmir As 'integral Part'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

FO rubbishes Indian MEA's claim of Kashmir as 'integral part'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly rejected India's claim on Kashmir, saying that the disputed Valley was neither in the past nor in the future would become India's integral part.

"New Delhi's baseless claims over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) can neither change the facts of history nor the legal status of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute," the Foreign Office said.

"The IIOJK never was, and never will be India's integral part," it said in a statement issued here in response to the "preposterous comments" by the Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs on the Pakistan-China Joint Statement of February 6, 2022.

The FO said the irrefutable fact remains that India was an occupation force in IIOJK in clear violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, seeking to change the internationally recognized disputed status of IIOJK and to alter its demographic structure, have been rejected by the Kashmiris, by Pakistan, and by the international community, it said.

The FO said Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle against India's illegal occupation.

"Rather than resorting to false and misleading assertions without success, India must vacate its illegal occupation of the disputed territory, immediately reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and let Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions," it said.

The FO also strongly rejected India's persistent propaganda against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It said that Pakistan had shared irrefutable evidence of India's sinister campaign to sabotage CPEC through its dossiers released in 2020 and 2021.

"There is strong evidence of Indian involvement in recent sinister attempts to stir up unrest in Balochistan by supporting anti-state elements," it said.

It mentioned that Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav was a living and irrefutable proof of how India had been seeking to sponsor and patronize subversive activities in Pakistan and the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Balochistan Foreign Office United Nations CPEC Jammu February August 2019 2020 All Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022 ..

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait s ..

Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait soon

35 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,5 ..

Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,575 in total

37 minutes ago
 West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Int ..

West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Interested in Peace - Russian Dip ..

37 minutes ago
 Hardline Hindu monk seeks re-election in key India ..

Hardline Hindu monk seeks re-election in key Indian state

37 minutes ago
 Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportu ..

Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportunity to law graduates

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>