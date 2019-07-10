FO says in close contact with U.S. side on Prime Minister Imran Khan visit

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Wednesday said it was in close contact with the United States regarding the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington D.C.

"We wish to caution against speculation about PM's visit. We are in close contact with the U.S. side," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet.

The FO spokesman said it was a norm to make announcements about high-level visits at an appropriate time.

"As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time," he said.

The FO's response came as the US State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus during a press briefing said she would reach out to the White House 'to confirm or not to confirm the visit'.

Earlier, the FO spokesman in Thursday's weekly briefing had announced that the Prime Minister would pay an official visit to the United States and meet President Donald Trump on July 22nd. He also informed that the agenda was being developed through diplomatic channels.