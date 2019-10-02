The Foreign Office on Wednesday said the ruling by United Kingdom High Court on the Hyderabad Fund case ignored the historical context of transfer as India illegally annexed the city in violation of international law

"The ruling does not take into account the historical context of the transfer when India illegally annexed Hyderabad in violation of International Law and all civilized norms, leading the Nizam of Hyderabad to make desperate efforts to defend his people and the state from Indian invasion," a Foreign Office statement said.

The FO statement came in response to a ruling by the United Kingdom High Court on the claims of India on the 70-years-old fund of Pounds 35 million, being held by the National Westminster Bank in London.

The Foreign Office said the judgment rejected the longstanding claims of the two major parties and upheld the claims of the heirs of Nizam of Hyderabad.

"The Nizam also raised the matter with the UN Security Council where the issue remains on the agenda to date. The Nizam as a sovereign, approached Pakistan for assistance which the Government of Pakistan provided," it said.

The FO said Pakistan was closely examining all aspects of the detailedjudgment of Hyderabad Fund case and would take further action in lightof legal advice.