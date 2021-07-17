FO, security authorities in close contact with Afghan ambassador: spokesperson

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Saturday said that ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities were closely in contact with the Afghan ambassador and his family over the reported manhandling of their daughter and extending full support in the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson Saturday said that ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities were closely in contact with the Afghan ambassador and his family over the reported manhandling of their daughter and extending full support in the matter.

Responding to media queries regarding the man-handling of the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, the spokesperson said that while the security of the ambassador and his family had been beefed up, the law enforcement agencies were trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice.

"As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, yesterday, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle," the spokesperson said in a press release.

Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation, it was added.

"It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated," the spokesperson said.