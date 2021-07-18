UrduPoint.com
FO, Security Authorities In Close Contact With Afghan Ambassador: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 12:08 AM

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afghan ambassador: spokesperson

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Saturday said that ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities were closely in contact with the Afghan ambassador and his family over the reported manhandling of their daughter and extending full support in the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson Saturday said that ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities were closely in contact with the Afghan ambassador and his family over the reported manhandling of their daughter and extending full support in the matter.

Responding to media queries regarding the man-handling of the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, the spokesperson said that while the security of the ambassador and his family had been beefed up, the law enforcement agencies were trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice.

"As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, yesterday, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle," the spokesperson said in a press release.

Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation, it was added.

"It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance.

Such incidents can and will not be tolerated," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on his Twitter handle said that he was directed by the prime minister to utilize all resources to apprehend within 48 hours he persons involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad.

"Prime Minister has further directed the Interior Minister that Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on TOP PRIORITY, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hour," he posted.

The interior minister further said accordingly, all efforts were being made to thoroughly investigate the matter and apprehend the persons involved in the incident. Islamabad Police was constantly in touch with the girl and family of the Afghan Ambassador.

