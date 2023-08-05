Open Menu

FO Spokesperson Calls For Holding India Accountable For War Crimes, Violating International Laws

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

FO spokesperson calls for holding India accountable for war crimes, violating international laws

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Saturday urged the world community to hold India accountable for its 'grave' breaches of international humanitarian law and war crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to a Private news channel, she regretted that Indian government was changing the demography of occupied Kashmir where Modi was continuously violating all international laws which was not acceptable more.

She demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners and Hurriyat leaders, particularly Yasin Malik, who are languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India.

Mumtaz Zahra maintained that it was the responsibility of the international community to come together and demand for India's compliance with its international obligations within the agreed legal framework espoused by the comity of civilized nations and in keeping with numerous UNSC's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

"India must be urged to respect its international obligations, especially those related to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions", she added.

She said the whole population of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under siege of the Indian and occupation troops are ruthlessly engaged in crimes like the ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people, which are not only crimes against humanity but the war crimes as well.

She urged the world to break the silence in the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Parliament and other national and international forums.

Related Topics

India World Foreign Office United Nations Parliament Jammu All Government

Recent Stories

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

5 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

12 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

13 hours ago
Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

13 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

13 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

13 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

13 hours ago
 Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

13 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan