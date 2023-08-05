FO spokesperson calls for holding India accountable for war crimes, violating international laws

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Saturday urged the world community to hold India accountable for its 'grave' breaches of international humanitarian law and war crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to a Private news channel, she regretted that Indian government was changing the demography of occupied Kashmir where Modi was continuously violating all international laws which was not acceptable more.

She demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners and Hurriyat leaders, particularly Yasin Malik, who are languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India.

Mumtaz Zahra maintained that it was the responsibility of the international community to come together and demand for India's compliance with its international obligations within the agreed legal framework espoused by the comity of civilized nations and in keeping with numerous UNSC's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

"India must be urged to respect its international obligations, especially those related to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions", she added.

She said the whole population of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under siege of the Indian and occupation troops are ruthlessly engaged in crimes like the ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people, which are not only crimes against humanity but the war crimes as well.

She urged the world to break the silence in the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Parliament and other national and international forums.