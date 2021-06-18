UrduPoint.com
FO Spokesperson Condemns Afghan NSA's Baseless Insinuations Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Friday strongly condemned the baseless insinuations by Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA), Hamdullah Mohib, alleging Pakistan's involvement in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Responding to media queries regarding unwarranted remarks by the Afghan NSA, the Spokesperson stated that Pakistan's role in the Afghan Peace Process had been widely acknowledged by the international community.

"The repeated impertinent and unwarranted remarks by the Afghan NSA are deeply concerning as they are tantamount to a calculated attempt by his office to disregard and nullify the progress in the peace process so far," he added.

"We would also like to remind the Afghan NSA, of mutual understanding reached in Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), obligating both sides to avoid public blame-game and use official channels to discuss complete gamut of bilateral relations. Statements that erode mutual trust should be avoided," the Spokesperson maintained.

