FO Spokesperson Rejects News Report On KL Summit As Speculative & Misleading

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:31 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Ms. Aisha Farooqui on Monday rejected a news report on Kuala Lumpur Summit -- published in a local English newspaper, based on "opinions" by unnamed officials -- as "speculative, misleading and self-contradictory"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Ms. Aisha Farooqui on Monday rejected a news report on Kuala Lumpur Summit -- published in a local English newspaper, based on "opinions" by unnamed officials -- as "speculative, misleading and self-contradictory".

The Spokesperson, in a statement, pointed out that the news report betrayed the lack of understanding of exhaustive consultations process involved in the important policy decisions and overlooked the extensive diplomatic outreach atmultiple levels undertaken on this subject.

"The insinuation of any gap between various offices is firmly rejected," the Spokesperson said.

