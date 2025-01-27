Open Menu

FO Spox Rejects "baseless" Allegations To Target Pakistan-China Friendship

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

FO spox rejects "baseless" allegations to target Pakistan-China friendship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan on Monday responding to the media speculations, categorically rejected as "baseless and unfounded" the allegations targeting Pakistan-China friendship.

The spokesperson, in a statement, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the foundational principle of the One-China Policy which was a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and remained unchanged.

He emphasized that China was Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner.

"This relationship is characterized by mutual trust, shared values, support on issues of core concern and a commitment to regional and global stability," he added.

