FO Starts Courier Service For Documents’ Verification

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

FO starts courier service for documents’ verification

The FO Spokesperson says that a separate cell has been established to monitor and fight Coroanvirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) Pakistan expressed serious concerns over spread of Coronavirus in Occupied Kashmir here on Thursday.

Talking to media, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that media could play an effective role in fight against novel Coronavirus.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned about Coronavirus in Occupied Kashmir,” said the Foreign Office Spokesperson. She said that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiri people. She also commended on recent visit of President Alvi to China, saying that Pakistan and China both were friends and would continue to work together in all situations.

She said that both countries signed two agreements during President Alvi visit.

Two days ago, she tweeted: “Joint Statement: Deepening Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China http://mofa.gov.pk/joint-statement-deepening-comprehensive-strategic-cooperation-between-the-islamic-republic-of-pakistan-and-the-peoples-republic-of-china/,”.

The spokesperson said that they had started online verification system for verification of documents.

“A separate cell has also been set up to fight against Coronavirus,” said Aisha Farooqui.

