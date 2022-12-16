(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chargé d'Affaires of Afghanistan based in Islamabad was called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan's strong condemnation over recent firing incidents.The FO conveyed condemnation over the unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property.

It was reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that recurrence of these incidents must be prevented.

It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard.The FO in a statement said Pakistan remained committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan."Peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end," it said.