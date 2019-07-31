UrduPoint.com
FO Summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Lodges Protest Against Ceasefire Violations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:51 PM

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on July 30

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Pakistan's Foreign Office on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on July 30, 2019.South Asia and SAARC Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations.On July 30, 2019, A 26-year-old man named Nouman Ahmad was martyred, whereas nine other civilians, including women and children sustained critical bullet wounds in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Shardda and Shahkot sectors along the LoC.

The Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control and the working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy mortars and automatic weapons - which still continues.The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

