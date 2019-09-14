FO summons Indian envoy to condemn ceasefire violation

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Faisal Saturday summoned the Indian Charge de Affairs, Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (South Asia and SAARC) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Faisal Saturday summoned the Indian Charge de Affairs, Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the most recent ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on Saturday in Nikial and Jandrot sectors of the LoC targeting the innocent civilians,an innocent 40-year old woman Fatima Bibi, resident of Village Balakot martyred while seven others, including women sustained serious injuries, a Foreign Office statement said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues. "This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations," it said.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement and investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

He also asked India to instruct their forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.